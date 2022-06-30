Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Mother fatally shot while pushing baby in stroller in NYC

Police say a 20-year-old woman was fatally shot while she pushed her infant daughter in a stroller. (SPECTRUM NEWS NY1 via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 4:30 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - Police say a 20-year-old woman was fatally shot Wednesday night while she pushed her infant daughter in a stroller on the Upper East Side.

The woman was near the intersection of Lexington Avenue and 95th Street around 8:30 p.m. when she was shot, police said in statement. She was taken to Metropolitan Hospital Center where she was pronounced dead.

City Council member Julie Menin, who represents the area, said on Twitter that the victim was the child’s mother.

Police said the infant was not hurt but was taken to a hospital for medical evaluation.

Police said no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A’Ryshanae McTear was walking in the outside lane of I-10 when two vehicles were going west...
‘Saying goodbye to her will never, ever happen’: Douglas woman killed in Fla. on 26th birthday
As much as we want to think that COVID is over, it is not. Masks are still needed to help...
South Ga. seeing uptick in COVID cases
On Monday, officers were dispatched to the area of Adams Street Apartments in reference to...
Ashburn shots fired incident under investigation
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a car crash involving a Crisp County Sheriff’s Office...
GSP investigating Crisp Co. patrol unit involved car crash
Jayson Wright, 36, was sentenced to 60 years in prison which will be followed by a lifetime of...
Valdosta couple sentenced for producing child porn

Latest News

Police say a 20-year-old woman was fatally shot while she pushed her infant daughter in a...
Mayor: Shooting of mom with stroller shows 'how this national problem is impacting families'
With laws varying from state to state after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, there...
Legal battles over abortion mounting across US
Colton Marley and his friends from Pennsylvania traveled 13 hours to Clear Lake, Iowa, to...
Teens drive 13 hours to redeem McDonald’s coupon
The death toll has risen to 53 in the worst human smuggling case the United States has ever seen.
GRAPHIC: Texas launches crisis reponse after migrants die in truck