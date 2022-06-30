Man arrested in Bainbridge homicide

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A man was arrested after the homicide of another man in Bainbridge, according to Chief Redell Walton with Bainbridge Public Safety (BPS).

BPS said on June 21 around 5:40 p.m., Cedric Senior, Jr., 20, was found dead at the scene. On June 22, Shoteick Rogers, 19, was arrested for the homicide.

The two men were roommates when an altercation occurred and Rogers shot Senior, according to BPS.

BPS also said Rogers was a convicted felon.

