Maintenance scheduled for several South Ga. roads

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - There are several roads across southwest Georgia that will undergo maintenance in the coming weeks.

“Motorists should be prepared for traffic interruptions and possible travel delays. Please slow down in the work zones and be prepared to stop for people and equipment,” the Georgia Department of Transportation said.

Here is where and when the maintenance will happen:

Where: Decatur and Mitchell counties, state Route (SR) 262 from east of SR 97 in Decatur County to east of County Line Road in Mitchell County. What: Pavement preservation, application of two layers of an emulsion and two different sizes of rock. Pavement preservation techniques extend the life of a road between asphalt resurfacings. When: Estimated start date July 1, should be complete in October.

Where: Terrell County SR 32, from east of SE Mill Road to west of Pinewood Road. What: Vegetation removal from the state right of way to provide safe passage for motorists. This lowers the chance a vehicle that runs off the road will hit a tree. Roadway departures are the second leading cause of traffic fatalities statewide. Keeping the right of way clear also reduces the chance of trees falling on power lines or in the road during severe weather. When: Estimated start date July 5, should be complete in October.

Where: Brooks County SR 76, from the Georgia/Florida state line to south of SR 38 and from north of SR 333 to south of SR 133. What: Vegetation removal. When: Estimated start date July 6, should be complete in September.

Where: Lee County SR 32, from west of Pinewood Road to west of the SR 3 bypass. What: Vegetation removal. When: Estimated start date July 13, should be complete in September.

Where: Lowndes County I-75 South from north of SR 38 to south of Mud Creek. What: Pavement preservation, spot mill and inlay travel and ramp lanes. Milling grinds into the upper layer of pavement to remove ruts and other imperfections. Inlay paving covers the milled area and levels the road. When: Estimated start date July 17, should be complete in September.

Where: Mitchell County SR 3 South from north of Progress Avenue to south of Harmony Road. What: Pavement preservation, spot mill and inlay. When: Estimated start date July 17, should be complete in September.

Where: Crisp County SR 300 North, from south of Bridges Road to north of District Line Road. What: Pavement preservation, milling and inlay. When: Estimated start date July 23, should be complete in October.

