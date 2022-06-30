Lowndes Co. Humane Society in need of foster homes

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Several animal shelters in South Georgia are getting overcrowded. Leaving animals without “furever” homes.

This year alone, the Valdosta Lowndes County Humane Society has taken in over 500 furry little friends. Humane society employees said that number continues to increase daily.

Emily Smith is a board member for the humane society and has volunteered there since 2018. She said the humane society gets more kittens and puppies than foster homes around this time of year.

Smith said when the kittens in particular are dropped off at the humane society, they need extra care.

“The only real solution for that is spay neuter. That is why we provide as many services as we can to help people with that cost or provide them with transport to and from the spay neuter facility in Thomasville,” she says

With the holiday soon approaching, animals tend to escape their homes because of the loud noises. Smith suggests trying to help them with the stress level of fireworks by visiting your local pet store to ask for help.

“Plug-ins like natural pheromones that kind of thing that you can plug in. There’s a thing called ‘thunder vest.’ It is basically a tight, almost blanket that they can wear them and they are Velcroed in,” she said.

One of the many reasons why animal shelters become overcrowed is because it’s mating season for most animals.

The humane society said it is in desperate need of foster homes.

Becoming an animal foster parent can be scary for most people. Several pet foster parents shared their experiences on what you can do to overcome that fear.

Monique Robinson said she believes becoming a foster is the perfect way for you to have companionship. Which can help to ease anxiety and boost self-confidence. She fosters three kittens.

Susan Eischeid said she’s fostered both kittens and dogs and has been passionate about animal rescue for several years now. She likes to focus on the dogs that may have a harder time getting adopted because of health reasons.

“It’s such a gift. It gets frustrating sometimes when you see the overwhelming needs that so many animals don’t make it or who need help,” Eischeid said.

The foster moms said overcoming the fear became easy for them because it’s for a good cause. It saves the lives of animals.

Smith said the only requirement is that you care for them and love them.

“We provide all of the supplies and we provide all of the medical needs you just provide the love,” she said.

