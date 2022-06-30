Ask the Expert
Lee Co. first responders run through active shooter drill

The goal of this new rescue task force is to cut down on the time it takes paramedics to get to wounded victims inside a school.(WALB)
By Molly Godley
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Lee County is introducing a new rescue task force in the case of an active shooter. This will make Lee County one of the three counties with a rescue task force.

The goal of this new rescue task force is to cut down on the time it takes paramedics to get to wounded victims inside a school.

They do that by pairing the fire department and EMS with law enforcement.

Brandon Brown is a training captain for Lee County Fire And EMS.
Brandon Brown is a training captain for Lee County Fire And EMS.(WALB)

Brandon Brown, one of the training captains, said this allows paramedics to enter the building much sooner as law enforcement clears different parts of the school.

“As active shooters are more and more common, what we’re finding as people are dying of simple treatments. Bleeding control that is easily provided by life-support. The layperson can apply a tourniquet if trained correctly,” said Brown.

Before this, law enforcement had to clear the building completely before fire and EMS could enter the building.

Not only is this a dangerous situation for children, teachers, and staff, it’s dangerous for the first responders.

Lt. Jason Anthony is a school resource officer with the Leesburg Police Department.
Lt. Jason Anthony is a school resource officer with the Leesburg Police Department.(WALB)

School Resource Office Lt. Jason Anthony said it’s part of their duty to protect those most vulnerable.

“I think that’s the fear of all law-enforcement when you get an active shooter is the unknown. The fear of casualties, the fear of is this going to be our last day. You know but that’s part of the job. That’s what we took an oath to do and that’s what we’re going to do. We’re going to protect our kids, protect our staff and community,” said Anthony.

They are continually training and trying to get every first responder versed on how to react in a situation like this.

Col. Chris Owens is with the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
Col. Chris Owens is with the Lee County Sheriff's Office.(WALB)

Col. Chris Owens with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said if you see something, say something. The sooner they get notified, the quicker they can respond.

“Please be aware of what your kids are doing, what they’re saying the social media sites that they go to. We have so many that are occurring across the country. We have to be ready to make sure that we are prepared for the day we hope never comes,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

