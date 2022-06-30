We won’t see as much shower and thunderstorm activity today as we saw yesterday and what does occur will come later in the day allowing our temperature to creep up towards 90. The rain chance to be 40% late afternoon and 50% this evening. Higher rain chances tomorrow & the potential for some locally heavy rainfall once again, that will slowly ease those rain chances back to more seasonable temperatures as we go just past the Fourth of July.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.