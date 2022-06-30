Ask the Expert
Unsettled into the Weekend
We are waking up this morning to some muggy conditions with a lot of clouds. We will see some showers and storms will come later in the day not the same type of
By Chris Zelman
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 6:30 AM EDT
We won’t see as much shower and thunderstorm activity today as we saw yesterday and what does occur will come later in the day allowing our temperature to creep up towards 90. The rain chance to be 40% late afternoon and 50% this evening. Higher rain chances tomorrow & the potential for some locally heavy rainfall once again, that will slowly ease those rain chances back to more seasonable temperatures as we go just past the Fourth of July.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

