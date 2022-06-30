First Alert Weather
Unsettled into the Weekend
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
We won’t see as much shower and thunderstorm activity today as we saw yesterday and what does occur will come later in the day allowing our temperature to creep up towards 90. The rain chance to be 40% late afternoon and 50% this evening. Higher rain chances tomorrow & the potential for some locally heavy rainfall once again, that will slowly ease those rain chances back to more seasonable temperatures as we go just past the Fourth of July.
First Alert Meteorologist
Chris Zelman
