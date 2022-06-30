CSX train derails in Ware Co., no injuries reported
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 5:57 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WARE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Nineteen railcars and a locomotive derailed early Thursday morning in Ware County, according to CSX.
CSX says it happened around 2:30 a.m. They confirm there were no loaded hazardous materials cars and there were no leaks or injuries to report at this time.
CSX says they are working closely with local firefighters and other first responders to assess the situation and develop a recovery plan.
The Ware County Sheriff’s Office says Jamestown Road from Devandrene Avenue to U.S. 1is closed until further notice. Traffic will be detoured to U.S. 1.
