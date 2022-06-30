Ask the Expert
CRT ban, street racing fees, parents bill of rights go into effect July 1

Other new laws prohibit Covid vaccine passports, free speech zones; fees increase for replacing driver’s licenses, unpaid car registration
Georgia State Capitol
Georgia State Capitol(CBS46)
By Tim Darnell
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A number of new Georgia laws take effect Friday, July 1, and many impact the state’s most contentious political and social issues.

“Protect Students First Act” impacts transgender athletes, CRT

House Bill 1084 puts the Georgia High School Association in charge of determining whether transgender girls can participate in sanctioned sports.

The bill also bans “divisive concepts” such as critical race theory. The bill prohibits concepts that teach “fundamentally or systematically racist” concepts, including that any people are “inherently racist or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously,” and that no one “should feel discomfort, guilt, anguish, or any other form of psychological distress because of his or her race.”

Street racing penalties

Senate Bill 10 sets new mandatory fines and sentences for anyone found guilty of street racing and promoting drag racing.

Local, state Covid 19 passports prohibited

State and local governments are prohibited, under Senate Bill 345, from requiring anyone to show proof of a Covid-19 vaccination before providing any service. Federal facilities are exempt.

Parental bill of rights

House Bill 1178 stipulates parents have the right to review all classroom materials; access their child’s records; opt their child out of all sex education; and prevent photos, videos and voice recordings being created of their children except for security purposes.

University free speech zones prohibited

Entitled the “Forming Open and Robust University Minds (FORUM)” Act, House Bill 1 prevents public universities and state colleges from creating “free speech zones” for protest or other forms of expression. Administrators can still regulate the time, place and manner of speech but those must be made available across all campus areas.

School recess required

House Bill 1283 requires children in public schools from K-5 to have a daily recess.

Fees increase to re-issue driver’s licenses, permits

House Bill 246 increases fees for people who need to replace a lost, stolen or damaged driver’s license. Replacing an original permit or license will cost $10 instead of $5, while replacing a limited driving permit increases from $25 to $32.

Fees also increase for car registration penalties

House Bill 1089 now requires Georgia drivers to pay $145 for each car with an unpaid registration.

