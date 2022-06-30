Ask the Expert
APD looking for wanted woman

Keishambreyia TyKimberly Douglas, 27, is wanted on aggravated assault, violation of family protection order and third degree cruelty to children charges.(Source: Albany Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for help finding a wanted woman.

Keishambreyia TyKimberly Douglas, 27, is wanted on aggravated assault, violation of family protection order and third degree cruelty to children charges.

She is described as 5′3 and weighs 177 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

