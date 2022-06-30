APD looking for wanted woman

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for help finding a wanted woman.

Keishambreyia TyKimberly Douglas, 27, is wanted on aggravated assault, violation of family protection order and third degree cruelty to children charges.

She is described as 5′3 and weighs 177 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

