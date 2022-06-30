2 arrested in Blakely shooting incident

BLAKELY, Ga. (WALB) - Two people were arrested in connection to a shooting that happened in Blakely, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Christian Malik Gray, 21, and Jadrian Sol, 23, were charged with seven counts of aggravated assault, four counts of first degree cruelty to children, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

The two were arrested on Thursday in connection to the shooting incident, which happened in May.

The GBI said Blakely police officers responded to a shooting at a home in the 200 block of Palmetto Avenue. Three people were found shot. The shooting incident happened outside the home in front of children that were there. The GBI said no children were injured.

All three shooting victims were treated and released.

The GBI said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Blakely Police Department at (229) 723-3414 or the GBI Sylvester Field Office at (229) 777-2080. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling (1-800) 597-8477.

