Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

2 arrested in Blakely shooting incident

The two were arrested on Thursday in connection to the shooting incident, which happened in May.
The two were arrested on Thursday in connection to the shooting incident, which happened in May.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLAKELY, Ga. (WALB) - Two people were arrested in connection to a shooting that happened in Blakely, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Christian Malik Gray, 21, and Jadrian Sol, 23, were charged with seven counts of aggravated assault, four counts of first degree cruelty to children, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

The two were arrested on Thursday in connection to the shooting incident, which happened in May.

The GBI said Blakely police officers responded to a shooting at a home in the 200 block of Palmetto Avenue. Three people were found shot. The shooting incident happened outside the home in front of children that were there. The GBI said no children were injured.

All three shooting victims were treated and released.

The GBI said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Blakely Police Department at (229) 723-3414 or the GBI Sylvester Field Office at (229) 777-2080. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling (1-800) 597-8477.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A’Ryshanae McTear was walking in the outside lane of I-10 when two vehicles were going west...
‘Saying goodbye to her will never, ever happen’: Douglas woman killed in Fla. on 26th birthday
Jayson Wright, 36, was sentenced to 60 years in prison which will be followed by a lifetime of...
Valdosta couple sentenced for producing child porn
As much as we want to think that COVID is over, it is not. Masks are still needed to help...
South Ga. seeing uptick in COVID cases
On Monday, officers were dispatched to the area of Adams Street Apartments in reference to...
Ashburn shots fired incident under investigation
Officials said theives are stealing the copper material used inside AC vents for their own...
Albany business AC units vandalized 3 times

Latest News

He was charged with murder.
Man arrested in Bainbridge homicide
There are several roads across southwest Georgia that will undergo maintenance in the coming...
Maintenance scheduled for several South Ga. roads
A train derailed 19 railcars and a locomotive early Thursday morning in Ware County, according...
CSX train derails in Ware Co., no injuries reported
Deputy director of Aspire Behavioral Health & Developmental Disability Services, Lisa...
New Albany mural expected to inspire, bring community together