Valdosta couple sentenced for producing child porn

By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta couple was sentenced in a connection to a 2020 child porn production indictment, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia.

Jayson Wright, 36, was sentenced to 60 years in prison which will be followed by a lifetime of supervised release and $625,000 in restitution. He previously pleaded guilty to two counts of production of child porn.

Kara Wright, 33, was sentenced to 30 years in prison followed by a lifetime of supervised release and $625,000 in restitution. She previously pleaded guilty to one count of production of child porn.

Both will also have to register as sex offenders.

“The Wrights have justifiably received the maximum prison sentences allowed under law for their unconscionable and heinous acts against children,” said U.S. Attorney Peter Leary. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office and our law enforcement partners will do everything in our power to protect children from predators such as the Wrights who deviously take advantage of a child’s vulnerability.”

“The close working relationship between the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office and our state and federal partners is crucial to capturing child predators like the Wrights and holding them accountable so they will never harm another innocent child,” said Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk.

The couple was indicted in September 2020.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

