Tift Co. mosquito pool tests positive for West Nile virus

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A mosquito pool in Tift County recently tested positive for West Nile virus, according to the South Health District of the Georgia Department of Public Health.

“The presence of mosquito-borne illnesses within an area is often identified through testing of mosquito pools, as is the case in this instance,” health officials said. “This is the first positive pool identified in Tift County this season.”

Health department officials said the best way to avoid a mosquito-borne illness is bite prevention.







Here is how to avoid mosquito bites Georgia Department of Public Health says the best way to avoid a mosquito-borne illness is bite prevention. Use insect repellent containing DEET, picardin, IR3535 or oil of lemon eucalyptus on exposed skin.

on exposed skin. Wear long sleeves and pants when weather permits.

when weather permits. Have secure, intact screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes out.

to keep mosquitoes out. Eliminate mosquito breeding sites by emptying standing water from flowerpots, buckets, barrels, wading pools and other containers.

Be sure to use repellent and wear protective clothing from dusk to dawn or consider indoor activities during these times due to peak mosquito biting hours.







