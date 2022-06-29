Ask the Expert
Sen. Ossoff pushes plan to improve healthcare for moms, kids

Senator Jon Ossoff (D) Georgia says he and others are actively working to create more...
Senator Jon Ossoff (D) Georgia says he and others are actively working to create more accessible healthcare for mothers and children.(WALB)
By Gabrielle Taite
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - US Sen. Jon Ossoff visited Dougherty County Tuesday to talk about the senate’s recent efforts to strengthen health care for mothers and children.

Ossoff calls maternal care in Georgia a crisis.

Pregnant woman at the pediatrics office.
Pregnant woman at the pediatrics office.(WALB)

Georgia has one of the worst infant mortality rates in the United States.

The bipartisan push for maternal and pediatric healthcare is led by 35 senators.

Ossoff says this is being done for four reasons. The first is to strengthen child and maternal healthcare across the board.

“Two is to strengthen prenatal, delivery, and post natal care for pregnant, expecting, delivering, and post-natal mothers,” Ossoff said. “Third is to expand preventative healthcare and primary healthcare services for children, especially special needs children.”

Ossoff also offered support to the local Boys & Girls Clubs by securing funding for the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention as well as the club’s feeding program.

Thornton Hill Boys and Girls Clubs location.
Thornton Hill Boys and Girls Clubs location.(WALB)

