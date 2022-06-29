Seminole Co. Sheriff’s Office warning against phone scam

DONALSONVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office is sending out a warning about a phone scam.

The sheriff’s office said someone is claiming to be an employee with the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office and calling on behalf of a judge regarding a court matter.

The sheriff’s office said the scammer is not an employee and the judge being referenced retired several years ago.

They also said the sheriff’s office will never ask for money over the phone or call you about warrants or court matters.

If you do get a call, hang up immediately and do not give the caller any information or send them any money.

