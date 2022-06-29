Ask the Expert
Seminole Co. Sheriff’s Office warning against phone scam

By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DONALSONVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office is sending out a warning about a phone scam.

The sheriff’s office said someone is claiming to be an employee with the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office and calling on behalf of a judge regarding a court matter.

The sheriff’s office said the scammer is not an employee and the judge being referenced retired several years ago.

They also said the sheriff’s office will never ask for money over the phone or call you about warrants or court matters.

If you do get a call, hang up immediately and do not give the caller any information or send them any money.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

