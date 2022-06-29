‘Saying goodbye to her will never, ever happen’: Douglas woman killed in Fla. on 26th birthday

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Florida State Troopers are investigating an accident involving a 26-year-old Douglas woman who died on her birthday.

Her family wants to know why she was walking alone on a highway in Jacksonville early Saturday morning when she was hit by two cars.

A’Ryshanae McTear was walking in the outside lane of I-10 when two vehicles were going west near Mcduff Avenue and hit and killed her.

Her parents and sisters described her as the rock and the glue that keeps their family together. She was an honors student who just graduated college with her medical and phlebotomist degree. She was just starting her career in the medical field.

Latrell Wallace, her father, said McTear went to Jacksonville from Douglas with her two friends to celebrate her 26th birthday. He said he and her family were awaiting her return because they had a family cookout planned for her.

June 24 will now be a day of remembrance for his daughter’s death.

“We don’t know what the laws are in Florida, but to put someone out on a highway, there’s videos of the young ladies, they were having so much fun, so we don’t know what happened. This is the hardest thing I ever did in my life,” Wallace said.

Her father expressed his frustration of not knowing what happened or why his daughter was walking on the highway so early.

She leaves behind her nieces, nephews and her siblings.

“This will never go away, but the pain will never go away for this family. Saying goodbye to her will never, ever happen. We will never get to say goodbye to our daughter. We will never have closure because we don’t know what happened,” Wallace said.

The family has plans to celebrate the life of their daughter, sister and friend Friday with a balloon release in her honor.

