Ruff Riders continue to run for excellence

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Back in the Good Life City, it is another busy summer for the Ruff Riders track club, a group that has shined in South Georgia for the last couple of decades.

The Ruff Riders are a program that teaches track and field to athletes of all ages and opens the door for track excellence.

The group has produced national champions, college athletes, and this years group enters this new week with six state champions.

Overall, a group of 35 saw 32 qualify for regionals and that next step, is the Junior Olympics in Sacramento.

It is a group putting South Georgia on the map, and you ask them.. it is special to be a part of.

”It’s really a privilege and it’s an amazing opportunity because you know, we’re from a small town in Georgia and it’s great just to be known across the state and across the nation,” said champion sprinter Marianna Wright. “It’s a great opportunity for everyone to be seen and just compete against everyone in the country, some of the best kids in the country.”

”It gives them a sense of belonging, a sense of competitiveness, a sense of responsibility and it’s just a great tool that teaches them discipline, it teaches them accountability,” said Ruff Riders supporter Sharon Sampson. “It teaches them what a team member, a team player is all about, it’s been a great program.”

A great program that needs your help to get to California.

To donate, the Ruff Riders have a PayPal - @RUFFRIDERSTRACK

Also a Cash-App - $RUFFRIDERSTRACK

The Ruff Riders are also currently holding a raffle, to contact head coach Paul Jones you can call him at 229-255-8127.

Or you can email the program at ruffridersalbany@gmail.com.

