GSP investigating Crisp Co. patrol unit involved car crash

By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a car crash involving a Crisp County Sheriff’s Office patrol unit.

On Tuesday around 11:20 p.m., a Crisp County Sheriff’s Office patrol unit hit the rear end of a motorcycle near the 1600 block of 16th Avenue.

The motorcycle driver complained of minor injuries and was taken to Crisp Regional Hospital by Crisp County EMS.

Officials said the motorcycle driver was later released from the hospital.

Georgia State Patrol Post 30 is investigating the incident. Crisp County Sheriff’s Office will also conduct an internal investigation per agency policy.

