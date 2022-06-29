Ask the Expert
First Alert Weather

Wet Wednesday and staying unsettled.
So we had some rain showers in the overnight hours got a little bit of a break. Temperatures are very muggy this morning mid 70s and the humidity is quite high
By Chris Zelman
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon. Rain chances stay on the good side tomorrow. Higher rain chances Friday thanks to a TUTT low moving in from the southeast, Afternoon temperatures will be down in the upper 80s through this period. It will be little drier and more seasonable for the 4th of July.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

