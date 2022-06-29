First Alert Weather
Wet Wednesday and staying unsettled.
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon. Rain chances stay on the good side tomorrow. Higher rain chances Friday thanks to a TUTT low moving in from the southeast, Afternoon temperatures will be down in the upper 80s through this period. It will be little drier and more seasonable for the 4th of July.
First Alert Meteorologist
Chris Zelman
