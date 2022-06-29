Dougherty Co. gets millions for trail to connect downtown, Radium Springs

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Millions of dollars will go toward connecting downtown Albany to a popular Dougherty County attraction.

Dougherty County was awarded $3.2 million in CARES Act funding to construct a six-mile pedestrian path. The trail will connect downtown Albany to Radium Springs.

County officials said the project would create “a variety of jobs in trail development, recreation and the service and hospitality industry.”

“This project was made possible by the regional planning efforts led by the Southwest Georgia Regional Commission (SWGRC),” county officials said in a release. “EDA funds SWGRC to bring together the public and private sectors to create an economic development roadmap to strengthen the regional economy, support private capital investment and create jobs.”

The EDA investment will be matched with $5.6 million in local funds, according to the county.

“Our efforts to revitalize and restore Radium Springs has been a focus in the county for several years, with much work being completed on the springs and Spring Run Bridge, as well as the erection of the trailhead and fishing pond,” Michael McCoy, Dougherty County administrator, said. “These additional funds will provide an even greater vision for the county and city to connect the trails from Radium Springs all the way to the downtown connector trail, which is a huge milestone for Albany and Dougherty County and our citizens.”

