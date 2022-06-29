Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Albany Fire Dept. stresses the importance of PTSD awareness

Albany Fire Dept. stresses importance of PTSD awareness
By Fallon Howard
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - June is National PTSD Awareness Month. That’s why fire and police departments across the country are recognizing the mental health needs of those on the front lines. On Wednesday, WALB News 10′s Fallon Howard spoke with first responders on how it affects their jobs daily.

PTSD can affect first responders but it can also affect you. It’s important to know the warning signs to protect your mental health.

Fires, car crashes, deadly shootings. First responders experience some of the most traumatic incidents you can imagine. The mental toll they take is different for everyone. Albany Assistant Fire Chief Ken Turner says PTSD is a gradual process. The symptoms may not appear all at once.

“But it’s also accumulative. It may not bother you the first time, the second time, and maybe a little more the third time and even more as they progress through their careers. It’s common to find that approximately 20% of firefighters will experience PTSD,” said Turner.

Experts say it’s critical for first responders to be in touch with their feelings, moods, and thoughts. They may be experiencing PTSD without even knowing it.

Ken Turner is the Assistant Fire Chief of the Albany Fire Department.
Ken Turner is the Assistant Fire Chief of the Albany Fire Department.(Source: WALB)

“But it’s important to recognize the signs and symptoms of PTSD which includes vivid flashbacks, intrusive thoughts, and behaviors, nightmares that could be associated with critical incidences,” said Turner.

Mental health experts offer important reminders for loved ones. Holidays can trigger PTSD for some people. And they say PTSD doesn’t just go away but it can get easier. They say you have to have that outlet; someone you can talk to.

Something the Albany Fire Department is also taking note of is they say PTSD can impact their jobs. Along with getting treated for PTSD, the fire department has daily debriefings to help cope with PTSD. Talking it through also helps.

Sheila Sims is the 911 Communications Manager of Albany.
Sheila Sims is the 911 Communications Manager of Albany.(Source: WALB)

“It starts with self-care, you have to make sure you’re taking care of yourself. You can’t help others unless you are 100%. So start with self-care and have an outlet that you can talk to and get some good hobbies,” said Sheila Sims, 911 Communications Manager.

Sims says if you are out there and you need help. Don’t be afraid to ask for help.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As much as we want to think that COVID is over, it is not. Masks are still needed to help...
South Ga. seeing uptick in COVID cases
Peyton Lockwood was arrested after a high-speed chase that ended in Albany.
Update: Suspect identified in Lee Co. high-speed chase
CVS is reversing its position on sales of the emergency contraceptive pill. (Source: WALB)
CVS to end limit on Plan B purchases
Shortly after 10:15 a.m. on Sunday, fire department crews responded to the 200 block of W....
Update: 2 Albany fires investigated as arson
On Monday, officers were dispatched to the area of Adams Street Apartments in reference to...
Ashburn shots fired incident under investigation

Latest News

A’Ryshanae McTear was walking in the outside lane of I-10 when two vehicles were going west...
‘Saying goodbye to her will never, ever happen’: Douglas woman killed in Fla. on 26th birthday
Douglas Woman killed by two cars in Jacksonville
Douglas woman killed by two cars in Jacksonville
Officials said theives are stealing the copper material used inside AC vents for their own...
Albany business AC units vandalized 3 times
WALB
Albany Fire Dept. stresses importance of PTSD awareness