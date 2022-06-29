Albany business AC units vandalized 3 times

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Police are seeing more AC units being vandalized, a crime that can cost thousands of dollars to fix.

Just recently an Albany business had that happen to them three times in two weeks. Surveillance video shows three men police believe may be connected to the theft.

Antonio Screen, Chief operating officer for the central Albany business, said almost all of their units had to be replaced or repaired costing them thousands of dollars.

“It’s been a lot. I mean you’re talking about tens and tens of thousands of dollars for repairing,” he said.

Antonio Screen is the spokesman for businesses with vandalized AC Units.

After having to replace or repair all 11 of their AC units, he’s hoping police can find the men responsible.

Screen says after the first time they were vandalized, they installed security cameras then they were vandalized a second time, and then a third time.

“We weren’t even finished replacing them from the first one before the second time had already happened. We just got to get us back to being respectful of other people’s properties,” said Screen.

Lieutenant Jon Seagroves with the Albany Police department (APD) said the men are after the metal found in the wiring in the AC Units as thieves later sell it for a profit.

“The big issue is the cost of the replacement. The homeowner or the victim it’s going to cost them $6,000 to replace what somebody tore out of their unit and only got $100 dollars for,” said Segroves.

Lieutenant Jon Seagroves works with the Albany Police Department property crime unit. (walb)

Not only did the business have their AC Units vandalized, but they also had one of their cameras used for surveillance stolen.

This man stole the businesses camera. (Antonio Screen)

”We really would like for it to stop. We would like for the community to come together and try to find who’s doing this and put an end to it,” said Screen.

Police are working to identify the men.

Two men police are looking for in connection to the vandalism. (Antonio Screen)

If they’re able to, they said that person would likely be charged with criminal damage to property which could be one to five years in prison.

Officials said tips to prevent becoming a victim of AC thefts include buying security cameras, routinely checking on their AC units and putting a fence around the unit, ensuring it’s ventilated.

If anyone recognizes any of the people seen in the surveillance video they are asked to call APD at 229-431-2100 or crime stoppers at 229-436-TIPS

