Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Summer-time showers and storms

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Mostly cloudy, warm and humid across SGA Tuesday afternoon. Along a weak trough, showers and thunderstorms started in our northern counties mid-afternoon. Also the sea breeze pushed rain and a few storms into areas along the GA/FL. Rain gradually ends through the evening.

While many missed out on today’s rain, chances remain the rest of the week. Scattered showers and thunderstorms become likely each afternoon and evening.

There’s a stall front and lots of tropical moisture covering the region through the holiday weekend. Rain chances hold each day with the potential for a few strong storms with heavy downpours and gusty winds.

Not all day rain therefore not a washout. Just keep a watchful eye to the sky and remember if you hear thunder there’s a storm nearby it’s time to move inside. Highs top upper 80s low 90s with lows in the low 70s.

In the tropics, Invest 95L is in the NW Gulf. It has a 40% chance of developing just off the coast of Texas over the next 5 days. Looks like a rain maker for the Lone Star state into the weekend. In the eastern Atlantic PTC Two continues it’s westward track toward the Caribbean. It’s expected to become a tropical storm over the next 5 days. Steering winds will keep the system south away from the lower 48.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Peyton Lockwood was arrested after a high-speed chase that ended in Albany.
Update: Suspect identified in Lee Co. high-speed chase
Shortly after 10:15 a.m. on Sunday, fire department crews responded to the 200 block of W....
Update: 2 Albany fires investigated as arson
The AC units were discovered damaged on Wednesday when churchgoers noticed that it was hot.
Albany church air condition units vandalized
As much as we want to think that COVID is over, it is not. Masks are still needed to help...
South Ga. seeing uptick in COVID cases
Johnnie Walker was found dead in Cordele. Law enforcement is asking for any information related...
Investigation underway after body found in Cordele

Latest News

Looking ahead more rain and storms
First Alert Weather 6pm Tuesday June 28
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
Temps drop, rain chances rise