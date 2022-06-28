Summer-time showers and storms

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Mostly cloudy, warm and humid across SGA Tuesday afternoon. Along a weak trough, showers and thunderstorms started in our northern counties mid-afternoon. Also the sea breeze pushed rain and a few storms into areas along the GA/FL. Rain gradually ends through the evening.

While many missed out on today’s rain, chances remain the rest of the week. Scattered showers and thunderstorms become likely each afternoon and evening.

There’s a stall front and lots of tropical moisture covering the region through the holiday weekend. Rain chances hold each day with the potential for a few strong storms with heavy downpours and gusty winds.

Not all day rain therefore not a washout. Just keep a watchful eye to the sky and remember if you hear thunder there’s a storm nearby it’s time to move inside. Highs top upper 80s low 90s with lows in the low 70s.

In the tropics, Invest 95L is in the NW Gulf. It has a 40% chance of developing just off the coast of Texas over the next 5 days. Looks like a rain maker for the Lone Star state into the weekend. In the eastern Atlantic PTC Two continues it’s westward track toward the Caribbean. It’s expected to become a tropical storm over the next 5 days. Steering winds will keep the system south away from the lower 48.

