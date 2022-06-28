Ask the Expert
High schoolers get learning opportunities through PCOM

By Fallon Howard
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Some high school students considering a career in medicine got a first-hand look at what it might be like.

PCOM South Georgia offers a unique experience for high school students. This will expose them to medical careers.

Students are getting a chance to experience what it takes to carry the load of a medical student.

DeStandreana Norwood is the opportunities academy lead and a second year medical student.
DeStandreana Norwood is the opportunities academy lead and a second year medical student.(Source: WALB)

“It’s like a sample of what it is to be a medical student in the various disciplines that they learn, and that we currently learn in medical school, and the rigor and the challenge that comes along with being a medical student,” said DeStrandreana Norwood.

Ashlee Almond is a mentee of PCOM and she looks up to her sister for guidance.

“My mentor is my sister because she paved the way for me and she’s very independent I love that about her,” Almond said.

Ashley Almond is a mentee of the PCOM program.
Ashley Almond is a mentee of the PCOM program.(Source: WALB)

PCOM students are grateful they have an opportunity like this camp to explore medical careers.

This camp is designed to be able to bridge the gap between underrepresented populations receiving health care degrees.

“PCOM is here to address the physician shortage that we see across the nation and rural areas. And this opportunity was created as a result of the school being here and us wanting more students from rural areas and underrepresented minorities getting health care degrees,” said Stacie Fairley, assistant professor of microbiology and immunology.

Fairley said she believes education is the root of all success.

Stacie Fairley is the assistant professor of microbiology and immunology.
Stacie Fairley is the assistant professor of microbiology and immunology.(Source: WALB)

“I think I will end on this and it’s a quote by Nelson Mandela. ‘Education is the most powerful weapon we can use to change the world.’ And I think it is just imperative that we instill that in our young adults,” said Fairley.

PCOM South Georgia attracts all students ranging from freshman to senior year to get real-life experience right here in rural Georgia.

If you like to know about other programs at PCOM South Georgia, click here.

