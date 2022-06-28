Goldschmidt leads Cardinals against the Marlins following 4-hit performance

Miami Marlins (33-39, fourth in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (42-34, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Braxton Garrett (1-2, 4.08 ERA, 1.70 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (5-4, 3.72 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -156, Marlins +134; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Miami Marlins after Paul Goldschmidt's four-hit game on Monday.

St. Louis has a 23-15 record in home games and a 42-34 record overall. The Cardinals have a 33-10 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Miami has gone 14-23 in road games and 33-39 overall. Marlins hitters are batting a collective .244, which ranks eighth in the NL.

The teams meet Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The Cardinals are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Goldschmidt has a .347 batting average to lead the Cardinals, and has 24 doubles and 19 home runs. Nolan Arenado is 12-for-41 with two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Jazz Chisholm has 10 doubles, four triples and 14 home runs for the Marlins. Jon Berti is 13-for-36 with three doubles, a triple and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .247 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Marlins: 5-5, .252 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (foot), Jack Flaherty: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Genesis Cabrera: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Drew VerHagen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), T.J. McFarland: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Tyler O'Neill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yadier Molina: 10-Day IL (knee), Corey Dickerson: 10-Day IL (calf), Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Marlins: Jazz Chisholm: day-to-day (back), Louis Head: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cole Sulser: 15-Day IL (lat), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joey Wendle: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Cody Poteet: 15-Day IL (elbow), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (back), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.