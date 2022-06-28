Ask the Expert
GBI asked to investigate misconduct allegations against Georgia marshal accused of killing dog

Imagen ilustrativa
Imagen ilustrativa(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato Elements)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to investigate accusations of misconduct after a Spalding County marshal was accused of killing a dog while responding to a local residence.

According to the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office, former Marshal Smart Web allegedly pulled out his firearm and killed a dog while responding to a home on Maloy Circle in Griffin. The incident prompted an investigation which lead Sheriff Darrel Dix to reportedly “find cause” to revoke Web’s deputization. According to Sheriff Dix, Web subsequently resigned from his position.

Details surrounding why the pet was shot remain limited, however the Sheriff’s Office says the investigation led other criminal allegations against Web to be brought forward. Sheriff Dix said these “other areas of concern” prompted him to request the assistance of the GBI.

“After briefing Griffin Judicial Circuit District Attorney Marie Broder, I voiced to her that it was my belief the allegations of criminal acts were broader in scope than the incident involving the shooting of the dog on Maloy Circle, and that I had serious questions regarding possible criminal and constitutional violations during this, and other incidents. Ms. Broder concurred, fully supported the decision, and added that she would also forward a letter to the GBI,” Dix wrote.

The Spalding County Sheriff also addressed rumors that his office was attempting to sweep the scandal under the rug, saying in part “there is no cover-up as has been alleged. When this investigation runs its course and lawfully concludes, the information contained in it, just like in any other case will be made public including photographs, body camera footage, and other information.”

CBS46 reached out to former Marshal Smart Web for comment and is awaiting a response.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

