Wetter and cooler afternoons are on the way
Same heat today. but more humidity and here come the scattered showers and storms this afternoon. Andt likely as we go into the evening and overnight. This unle
By Chris Zelman
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Same heat today, but more humidity and here come the scattered showers and storms this afternoon. And it will be likely as we go into the evening and overnight. This unleashes a much wetter weather pattern. It will take over Wednesday with widespread showers and storms and cooler temperatures into the upper 80s. This continues right into the weekend. 1 to 3 inches of rain is forecasted. We relax rain chances a little bit as we head into the Fourth of July with more seasonable heat.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

