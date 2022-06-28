Ask the Expert
Filmmaker to testify in Georgia Trump election investigation

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Road to Majority conference Friday, June 17, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. A British filmmaker who shot interviews with Trump and his inner circle in the final months of the former president's administration has been subpoenaed to testify in a Georgia investigation into whether Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in the state. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) — A British filmmaker who shot interviews with Donald Trump and his inner circle in the final months of the former president’s administration has been subpoenaed to testify in a Georgia investigation into whether Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in the state.

Footage shot by Alex Holder includes interviews from the campaign trail, as well as footage shot before and after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

His lawyer, Russell Smith, confirmed Holder will appear before a special grand jury in Atlanta on July 12.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

