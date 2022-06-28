Ask the Expert
CVS to end limit on Plan B purchases

CVS is reversing its position on sales of the emergency contraceptive pill. (Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - CVS is reversing its position on sales of an emergency contraceptive pill.

The company told WALB News 10 on Tuesday that it will no longer put limits on the Plan B pill.

In the next 24 hours, CVS will remove the emergency contraceptive pill purchase limits, according to the CVS corporate office.

This will take effect in-store and on cvs.com.

On Tuesday, WALB News 10 rode around to the CVS pharmacies in Tifton. Managers said the company protocols limited purchases of the Plan B pills to three purchases per customer. Those limits were a response to the increase in demand for the pill after several states banned abortions.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

