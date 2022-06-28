Ask the Expert
CAUGHT ON CAM: Lightning strikes boat carrying 7 people

The Coast Guard rescued seven people after their boat was hit by lightning. (SOURCE: USCG)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(CNN) – Seven people had to be rescued off the coast of Florida this weekend after their boat was hit by lightning.

Someone on the boat was recording a video the moment the lightning struck.

They were out for a fishing tournament about 100 miles off the coast of Clearwater when it happened.

Luckily, no one was hurt, and a Coast Guard helicopter was able to get everyone out of the boat.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

