Canes close door on successful team camp

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Up in Americus, this summer has been busy for the GSW baseball program, opening with their first kids camp along with a June that saw more than two weeks worth of high school team camp.

That stint, saw double digit teams from all over the state spend at least one full day on Hurricanes Field.

The goal, to recruit and get eyes on a lot of good talent, and according to the Canes this fun time has really grown over the past few years.

”I think our first year in the summer of 19, I think we had eight or nine teams and then the Covid year we weren’t able to do those and then last year, we got a few more teams and then this year we’ve got 16,” said Canes head baseball coach Josh McDonald. “So we’ll take as many as we can because I think it’s a valuable recruiting tool for us to be able to evaluate guys and obviously show off the new facilities and what this program is about and where it’s headed so again it’s huge for us.”

A fun month for a lot of teams, and for GSW as they look ahead to the 2023 season.

