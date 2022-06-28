Ashburn shots fired incident under investigation

ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - The Ashburn Police Department is looking for information regarding shots fired near an apartment complex, according to a release from the department.

On Monday, officers were dispatched to the area of Adams Street Apartments in reference to shots fired. When officers arrived on the scene, the victim told officers that a white vehicle pulled in the front of their residence and continued to discharge firearms from the vehicle.

The vehicle then left the scene.

No one was injured in this incident.

Officers said while on the scene, they heard firearms being discharged from the southeast area behind the residence.

Officers began to pursue the vehicle but after a few blocks, the vehicle was abandoned and several suspects ran away from the abandoned vehicle, according to police.

This investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, call (229) 567-2323.

