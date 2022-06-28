Ask the Expert
APD wants participation in community crime perception survey

By Jim Wallace
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking for the community to participate in its Community Crime Perception Survey.

On Tuesday, APD Police Chief Michael Persley spoke with WALB News 10′s Jim Wallace about the recent survey.

“Chief, thanks for joining us. And I know you want people in the city of Albany to give you thoughts about the Albany Police Department,” said Wallace.

“We do. And it even extends to their perception in the community. And you know with the help of the person, former Chief Anson Evans. He’s working on, here’s an opportunity to help someone who is working on their doctorial thesis. And at the same time, we can get information that adds to it. And some people may say, well you can follow whomever on social media or you just listen to word of mouth. But one of the things we want to do is send this survey out. Get the information here. Use it for his study, but then get the information and use it as well too. How to address the needs, and the concerns, and the issues that the community is having. We are always looking for ways of gathering information. And the more information we gather, then the better focus we can be in our efforts,” said Persley.

“What would you like people to tell you in this survey? What are some of the things you want to know in the community?” asked Wallace.

“I want to know their honest opinion. This is an opportunity, so I will see the results. I don’t know who the people will be. I won’t be able to identify that. None of the information, and it’s laid out in the survey. Feel free. The only thing I ask is that people give us a very accurate response. Based on what they know not what they heard. What they know and truthfully feel. This is what we need to know because a lot of times people want to tell, they want to express how they feel. But they may not feel comfortable in certain environments. So here is another opportunity that we are giving them.”

“How do people take this survey?”

“First and foremost, go to Albany Police Department social media, Facebook page. Click on the link, and make sure you are using Google Chrome. But we will also put the link up on our department website so that you can go and take it.”

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

