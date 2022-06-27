Temps drop, rain chances rise

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Monday seasonably hot and dry across SGA. However showers and thunderstorms are along a weak front across central Georgia. A few showers have slipped south into our northern counties otherwise warm 80s and dry through the evening.

For the week, seasonal summer heat as rain chances rise. A stalled front and sea breeze keeps unsettled weather likely with beneficial rain each day this week. Summer storms can produce heavy rain and strong-severe storms with gusty winds.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue through the holiday weekend into the holiday. Not all day rain therefore not a washout. Just keep a watchful eye to the sky and remember if you hear thunder there’s a storm nearby it’s time to move inside. Highs top upper 80s low 90s with lows in the low 70s.

In the tropics, several areas of interest including Invest PTC Two in the eastern Atlanta. It’s projected to strengthen as it tracks west through the Caribbean toward Central America over the next 5 days. Steering winds keep the system south away from the lower 48. Behind that PTC Two there’s another area of interest on a similar track but may steer more north toward the Caribbean Islands. And along the western Gulf Coast near Texas there’s low probability of a disturbance slowly developing moving west. Definitely watching in the coming days.

