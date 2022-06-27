Ask the Expert
Investigation underway after body found in Cordele

By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - An investigation is underway after a body was found in Cordele, according to the Cordele Police Department.

Before 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to a home in the 300 block of East 11th Avenue.

A woman was found dead in the backyard, according to Cordele police.

“The circumstances of the death are uncertain at this time,” Cordele police wrote in a Facebook post.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cordele Police Department at (229) 276-2921 or the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Region 3 Office at (229) 931-2439.

