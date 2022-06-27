Happy Monday. Temperatures fairly mild to start off this morning in the low 70s will warm up in a hurry. Upper 80s at 11 o’clock into the mid 90s At three o’clock that’s kind of moral hanging out all afternoon. There’s a slight chance of a shower. So we’re mostly Northwestern committees have the best chance of rain here in Albany, just 20%. But the humidity levels not too bad. So we’re not going to be calculating heat index numbers. That’s nice. Right let’s talk about Temperatures this evening. We’ll go from 91 at 8pm falling into the mid 70s Little muggy or start tomorrow. That’s going to help to enhance our rain chances. Yes, look at these rain chances climbing to the good side tomorrow. 50% in the afternoon. 70% Wednesday and then 60% Thursday, Friday and staying there right into the weekend. And that’s going to take temperatures down from the mid 90s get this into the upper 80s Morning lows will be a little bit more respectable to your seasonable levels this weekend.

First Alert Meterologist

Chris Zelman

