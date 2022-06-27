Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

First Alert Weather

Wetter weather works-in by Wednesday
Happy Monday partly cloudy skies. Temperatures fairly mild to start off this morning in the low 70s will warm up in a hurry. Upper 80s at 11 o'clock into the mi
By Chris Zelman
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Happy Monday. Temperatures fairly mild to start off this morning in the low 70s will warm up in a hurry. Upper 80s at 11 o’clock into the mid 90s At three o’clock that’s kind of moral hanging out all afternoon. There’s a slight chance of a shower. So we’re mostly Northwestern committees have the best chance of rain here in Albany, just 20%. But the humidity levels not too bad. So we’re not going to be calculating heat index numbers. That’s nice. Right let’s talk about Temperatures this evening. We’ll go from 91 at 8pm falling into the mid 70s Little muggy or start tomorrow. That’s going to help to enhance our rain chances. Yes, look at these rain chances climbing to the good side tomorrow. 50% in the afternoon. 70% Wednesday and then 60% Thursday, Friday and staying there right into the weekend. And that’s going to take temperatures down from the mid 90s get this into the upper 80s Morning lows will be a little bit more respectable to your seasonable levels this weekend.

First Alert Meterologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather

Most Read

Fatal shooting
1 dead, 6 injured in Blakley shooting incident
Peyton Lockwood was arrested after a high-speed chase that ended in Albany.
Update: Suspect identified in Lee Co. high-speed chase
The AC units were discovered damaged on Wednesday when churchgoers noticed that it was hot.
Albany church air condition units vandalized
Abortion law
What are the current abortion laws in Ga.?
Coffee County
Douglas PD warning residents of false social media post

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Forecast 06/26/22 6 PM
WALB First Alert Weather 06/26/22 6 PM
WALB First Alert Weather
A pair of drier and warmer days before higher rain chances are back in SWGA