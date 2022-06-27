Atkinson Co. mobile home struck twice by lightning

PEARSON, Ga. (WALB) - A mobile home was struck by lighting Friday after a severe thunderstorm, according to a Facebook post by Atkinson County EMA/Fire (ATCO).

ATCO Fire Department responded to Live Oak Homes, a mobile home dealer in Willacoochee late Friday afternoon. During a thunderstorm lighting struck twice.

The lightning strike set two floors on fire, a complete Mobile Home and a total of three floors were burned.

Officials said their quick response saved many other floors from burning as there were over 100 floors on the yard.

Officials said the lightning struck twice in the same place at the mobile home dealer. (Atkinson County EMA/Fire)

Officials also said the Lighting did strike twice in the same place.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.