Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Atkinson Co. mobile home struck twice by lightning

An Atkinson Co. mobile home was struck twice during a severe thunderstorm.
An Atkinson Co. mobile home was struck twice during a severe thunderstorm.(Atkinson County EMA/Fire)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEARSON, Ga. (WALB) - A mobile home was struck by lighting Friday after a severe thunderstorm, according to a Facebook post by Atkinson County EMA/Fire (ATCO).

ATCO Fire Department responded to Live Oak Homes, a mobile home dealer in Willacoochee late Friday afternoon. During a thunderstorm lighting struck twice.

The lightning strike set two floors on fire, a complete Mobile Home and a total of three floors were burned.

Officials said their quick response saved many other floors from burning as there were over 100 floors on the yard.

Officials said the lightning struck twice in the same place at the mobile home dealer.
Officials said the lightning struck twice in the same place at the mobile home dealer.(Atkinson County EMA/Fire)

Officials also said the Lighting did strike twice in the same place.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dougherty County Jail
Dougherty Co. inmate found dead in cell
It happened near the new boat ramp in the lake’s state park.
2 jet skis collide on Lake Blackshear
Abortion law
What are the current abortion laws in Ga.?
On Friday, the man killed was identified as Brian Harris, 32.
Update: 1 killed in late Thursday night Albany shooting identified
The coroner said the body was found on North Washington and Roosevelt.
Body found in Albany warehouse

Latest News

Albany Fire Department responded to a house fire that happened Sunday.
Albany house fire reported
Peyton Lockwood was arrested after a high-speed chase that ended in Albany.
Update: Suspect identified in Lee Co. high-speed chase
Coffee County
Douglas PD warning residents of false social media post
Douglas PD warning residents of false social media post
Douglas PD warning residents of false social media post