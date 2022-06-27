1 charged in Lanier Co. shooting death, aggravated assault

LAKELAND, Ga. (WALB) - An 18-year-old is facing murder and aggravated assault charges in connection to a Lanier County shooting that left one dead and others injured, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Shamond Jaquavious Campbell was charged with felony murder and four counts of aggravated assault in connection to the shooting. Savion McRae, 18, died as a result of the shooting.

The GBI said Campbell turned himself in on June 22.

He is currently in the Coffee County Jail.

WALB News 10 is working to get a copy of Campbell’s mugshot.

