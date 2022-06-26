Ask the Expert
Lee Co. high speed chase ends in an arrest

A suspect was arrested after a high speed chase that ended in Albany.
A suspect was arrested after a high speed chase that ended in Albany.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Lee County high-speed chase ended in an arrest on Sunday afternoon.

The high-speed chase started in Lee County and ended in Albany.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started after a call before 2:30p.m.

The caller said a man was breaking into their home. This was after calls on Thursday and Friday with the same man showing suspicious behavior, according to deputies.

The chase ended less than an hour later near the Food Lion on the corner of Dawson Road and Stuart Avenue.

Officials said no one was hurt and the suspect was arrested.

