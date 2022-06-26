Former NBA player spreads love to Azalea city

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Mitchell County high alum and former NBA player, Jumaine Jones took over Azalea city Friday and Saturday. He hosted a mental health symposium, basketball camp, football camp, and celebrity basketball game.

Video from WALB

“Gone ahead and gave them a competition, give them life skills and being a good human and being a good teammate and giving them encouraging words and go on and have something and to have Joe Smith here the number one overall draft pick from 1995 and give them all skills that he learned throughout his time and we’re just enjoying our time in Valdosta” said Jones.

Video from WALB

1995 NBA first overall pick Joe Smith was in attendance for Jumaine Jones events (WALB)

I was curious on why Jones hosted these events in Valdosta instead of Mitchell County High School.

“Well you know Valdosta came in and told us what they wanted to do and they really put forward and got the people in that really wanted to support what we’re doing. Camilla I love Camilla and liked to go down there and do things and I actually just did something in Camilla. I really want to go around all of Southwest Georgia to be honest with you. Just to give kids a experience they may not have being apart of this side of the country” said Jones.

Jones said he held his events in Valdosta because the city wanted to support what they were doing. (WALB)

Before the game Jones expressed how he expected to perform in the celebrity game.

“I’ve been working out these past three days man so you might see a 50 ball this afternoon” said Jones.

Smith and Jones both picked up four points each early in the first for team Jones.

Team winnersville had a couple of deep 3′s to battle back.

Team Jones won the celebrity game 91-90.

Although Former Georgia bulldog and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Quincy Carter and Super Bowl champion, Anthony Smith weren’t able to make the celebrity game.

They still held a football camp for Jones in Bazemore-Hyder stadium.

Carter detailed the importance of knowing how to run and Smith broke down how to play defensive back.

“That’s your base, that’s your start. Everything starts with shoulder width. We’ll be talking about being in a shoulder width until that get through playing football if they reach the pinnacle of the NFL. Everything starts from that base using your arms pushing off the balls of your feet down in the ground and hey springing off the balls of your feet man” said Carter.

Former Georgia Bulldog and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Quincy Carter detailed the importance of knowing how to run on the field will be something that the will kids need to know if they want to make it to the NFL (WALB)

“Basic fundamental stuff as far as leverage in man or zone being inside being outside. Understanding where your help is at in cover zero which is none. Cover one you have inside help so just all the little tad bits. Hand placement when we press. We worked on a little press technique. Having patience at the line feet first and hands second” said Smith.

Super bowl champion, and former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Anthony Smith broke down how to play defensive back in the football camp (WALB)

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.