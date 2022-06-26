ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Now mostly clear skies will be taking over once we head into the overnight hours, as we have a somewhat dry air mass that gives way to lows in the upper 60s and even the 70s. Moving into Monday, a mix of sun and mostly fair skies with puffy white cumulus clouds will be possible. Temperatures mainly in the 90s for the day. A frontal boundary will move in the Southwest US by the late afternoon, which introduces a low-end rain chance mainly to our west. However, that frontal system will start to move a little bit closer to us and cause an unsettled pattern. Tuesday begins that transition from the dryer to the wetter pattern. We’ll also be seeing low-level southeasterly flow from the Seabreeze. This will initiate showers and thunderstorms to start closer to Florida and then propagate toward SWGA. There will be a bit of dry air that may inhibit showers from forming in portions of the area, but rain will still be possible in a few locations. We’ll be seeing those high temperatures mainly getting into the low to mid-90s with heat index values trying to reach the triple digits for Tuesday. That more active weather pattern will continue onward from Wednesday all the way into Friday because that frontal system will stall out. This will aid the sea breeze to impact areas in SWGA to promote these higher showers and thunderstorm chances. Some of these storms could lead to damaging wind gusts during their duration. Now looking closer to the weekend, we could be seeing a more typical summer pattern where we do keep a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms during the day. Highs will be back to average in the lower 90s with lows resting in the 70as all week long.

