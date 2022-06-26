Douglas PD warning residents of false social media post

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - The Douglas Police Department is warning residents of false information that is circling on social media, according to a Facebook post by the agency.

Officials said the post was published by the Douglas GA Swap and Shop page on Facebook. The post states that there are two suspects on a killing spree in Douglas.

Officials have confirmed that the information in the post is false and are stressing for residents not to reshare the post.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.