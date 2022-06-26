Detroit Lion Austin Bryant returns home to host his first camp

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Detroit Lions Outside Linebacker Austin Bryant who’s originally from Pavo which is 17 miles down the road hosted his first camp in Jackets Nest Stadium where he earned his stripes at Thomas County Central High School.

Video from WALB

This something he has been eager to do since he got into the NFL in 2019.

But better late than never and the kids were thrilled to get out and run through his drills.

As anybody who follows the NFL, you heard about how the Lions head football coach, Dan Campbell and the mentality he wants the team to have.

You know, “BITE PEOPLE’S KNEECAPS off”.

I had to ask was that something Bryant wanted to instill into the youth. Also head football coach at Thomas County Central, Justin Rogers spoke about the impact this will have on the community.

“I wouldn’t say it’s something I have to instill, it’s something I think all these kids from South Georgia have that in them already because I know I take that same chip on my shoulder when I go into these NFL locker rooms. So it’s not about trying to instill it, it’s about bringing out what’s already there so that’s my whole mission today and hopefully if we could touch one man and we can touch a lot of people” said Bryant.

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Austin Bryant said he doesn't have to instill a savage mentality into South Georgia's youth because it's already in them (WALB)

“We went two years without doing these kind of these type things so these guys getting back into the community back giving to kids and bringing large groups together again. Getting just fellowship having fun over football and getting better is awesome. It’s just awesome to be here and all his former teammates at Clemson and all the guys he has down here is just exciting on the community” said Rogers.

Thomas County Central head football coach, Justin Rogers said It was awesome to be there and to have Bryant's former teammates from Clemson was exciting for the community (WALB)

Bryant also brought his Clemson teammates, Miami Dolphins defensive tack;e, Christin Wilkins, Las Vegas Raiders defensive end, Clien Ferrell who I worked with on the Raiders in Oakland, had to add that fun fact and New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawerence.

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christin Wilkins at his former teammate Austin Bryant's camp (WALB)

Rogers believes this caliber of talent will open the youth’s eyes of how it’s done.

New York Giants defesive tackle Dexter Lawrence running drills at his former teammate Austin Bryant's camp (WALB)

“My three guys bestfriends and it’s just as blessing that we’ve been able to stay friends this long and also keeping that same connection we had in college so I’m grateful for them to come out here and impart some wisdom on the kids, interacting and really taking time to inspire the youth of my community and I don’t take it lightly” said Bryant.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clien Ferrell instructing kids at his former teammate Austin Bryant's camp (WALB)

“You do more and accomplish more with others. You got to be willing to give back. If you’re looking for blessings be a blessing so we want to be able to give back. So they get to see successful people model that” said Rogers.

Bryant plans to have this camp next year around the same time.

