Americus residents rally for abortion rights following Roe V. Wade overturn

A woman waves her flag while encouraging others to vote in the wake of the Roe V. Wade overturn.
A woman waves her flag while encouraging others to vote in the wake of the Roe V. Wade overturn.(Madeline Stephens)
By Lenah Allen
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) -Since Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court on Friday, protests have erupted everywhere, even here in South Georgia.

The recent ruling gives states like Georgia sole authority to legalize abortions.

Saturday, Americus residents pulled out not only their signs and flags but also their voices in the wake of the ruling. ‘Keep your laws off my daughter’ and ‘We won’t go back’ were just some of the phrases written on protesters’ signs.

Madeline Stephens, organizer of the protest, said she had to jump into action after she realized she couldn’t attend the Atlanta protest. She said the ruling not only impacts her but also her daughter.

Stephens originally wanted to attend protests happening in Atlanta but decided to host her own...
Stephens originally wanted to attend protests happening in Atlanta but decided to host her own after not being able to go.(WALB)

“I have a daughter and I think I’ve always been angry. I would have been angry regardless of if I had a daughter or not but I think it frustrates me more that she’s still a child and already we’re watching our rights and their rights being taken away,” she said.

With the last-minute call for support, Stephens said she was surprised to see more than 30 protesters stand beside her, all with different ways of expressing their opinion, but with the same concern.

Over 30 protesters stood together at a peaceful protest that happened in front of the Americus...
Over 30 protesters stood together at a peaceful protest that happened in front of the Americus sign.(Madeline Stephens)

“It takes a lot of courage to get out there and stand on that sidewalk and you don’t really realize that until you go to do it and you’re like ‘wow, this is really intimidating,’” she said.

But even with that feeling, Stephens said this won’t be the last time she stands on that sidewalk as more efforts are in progress to host more protests in South Georgia.

“You have to have empathy and you have to understand that your views may not match someone else’s and that’s okay too but that may be because you’re fortunate enough to have not had to be in a situation otherwise,” she said.

Some protesters created posters while others brought flags to show their concerns about the...
Some protesters created posters while others brought flags to show their concerns about the recent ruling.(Madeline Stephens)

Stephens encourages other residents to not only use their voice but also their vote in the upcoming election. She’s hoping by speaking out, it will prevent history from repeating itself.

“I know that we will never live in a world where we all agree on anything and that’s just a fact I think, but I think it’s important that people for one get out and vote and share their opinions,” she said.

