Albany church air condition units vandalized

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The pastor at a church in Dougherty County is praying for vandals to be caught who caused thousands of dollars in damages to the church’s A/C Units.

Chris Hall, pastor at Mercedes Baptist Church, said he learned his lesson.

“They did that, but it cost us a tremendous amount of damage,” Hall said.

Hall said an expert told him the thieves took $400-$500 worth of copper, but much more damage was done to their church.

The damage includes 5 of 6 total AC units behind the church, 3 of which were looted, the other two with enough damage to need replacement. The 6th needing to be replaced is from the Family Center in the same lot.

Hall said he’s heard of similar thefts, but on such a rural, remote road, he thought there was no way it would happen to him. That’s why Mercedes Baptist Church didn’t have any cameras.

Hall said preliminary estimates are that the damage is $44,000.

Now, Hall is spending even more money so it doesn’t happen again.

“Naturally with something like this there’s going to be the added cost of getting the security systems and building some fences around the air-conditioning units,” Hall said.

While they wait on new units, which could be a while because of supply chain issues, they are conducting service in their Family Center next door.

Roger Johnson, a member of Mercedes Baptist Church, said it doesn’t matter where they go, the church is like family to him.

“Everyone in the church is asking how my hand is doing. It’s a simple little surgery but they are concerned you know but they are praying for me,” Johnson said.

Now, he is praying for whoever did it.

“They need our prayers. The devil has gotten into them. The fact that why did they do it? It’s not our place to judge them. God will take care of that,” Johnson said.

It’s not just Johnson. This week, the entire church is praying.

The church service is relocated to an adjacent building (WALB)

“We have been praying for those who did this and we are really just praying that God will touch their heart and turn them away from doing things such as this,” Hall said.

Hall said his arms are open.

“We are taught to forgive, so we forgive those that have done this and we are praying for them. And if they would like to come join us in church and repent for the church, we’d like to have that as well,” Hall said.

