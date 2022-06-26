1 dead, 6 injured in Blakley shooting incident

BLAKLEY, Ga. (WALB) - One person is dead and six people are injured after a shooting incident that happened Sunday, according to a Facebook post by Blakley Police Department (BPD).

At approximately 12:45 a.m., Officers were dispatched to North Church Street and Washington Avenue due to reports of numerous gunshots that could be heard further south on North Church Street.

Officers located several gunshot victims and began administering first aid.

Lifebrite EMS transported one victim to Lifebrite E.R. where they were pronounced dead.

Officials said other victims either self-reported or were taken to area hospitals by other individuals. Some victims have been treated and released, while others remain in serious condition.

At this time there are seven known victims including the decedent.

Officials said the shooting occurred in the densely crowded area of the nightclubs and food establishments on North Church Street.

BPD and the Georgia Bureau of Investigations are currently investigating the incident.

BPD is asking for additional witnesses with information regarding the incident to contact them at (229)723-3414, the GBI Region 15 Field Office at (229)777-2080, the Early County Sheriff’s Office (229)723-3577, or nearest law enforcement agency.

