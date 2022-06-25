ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As we continue throughout the rest of this evening, there will be a few more showers and thunderstorms that will linger. Most of them will move out as we lose that sunlight’s influence. Now the moist airmass and storms keep cloud cover around with muggy conditions in place into the night. Low temperatures are expected to get down into the 70s. Now we will hold on to some moisture for tomorrow. However, it looks like the majority of South Georgia will remain fairly dry as there will not be as many lifting mechanisms. to create many showers and storms. A strong mid-level high pressure will reach from our east and will maintain hot and humid conditions with forecast highs expected to be in the 90s with heat indices expected to rise above as usual. Thankfully, no signs of triple digits for now. Drier air will filter into portions of Southwest Georgia on Monday thanks to a subtropical ridge. Now, this will keep chances for any showers on Monday low but we still have an opportunity for some rainfall in a few locations. Highs on Monday are set to be the warmest of the week with the upper 90s for highs and some heat indices that rise above. A more active period starting Tuesday going all the way into the next weekend. With some southerly flow starting to move in a cold front begins to approach, this cold front will usher in our higher rain chances as it interacts with the sea breeze all throughout that middle of the week. This front stalls out leading to added chances for rain into the weekend. A pair of drier and warmer days before higher rain chances are back in SWGA Staying Tuesday highs will be cooling down throughout the week. However, expect key index values to remain fairly elevated throughout some days. And the week with that added moisture in the forecast. Highs by Tuesday should be sitting in the middle 90s before we’re dropping down into the lower 90s Wednesday into the next weekend. Low temperatures mainly sitting in the lower 70s for most of the period.

