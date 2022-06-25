73rd annual Watermelon Days Festival brings community together

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Seed spitting contests, watermelon throwing contests and a watermelon eating contest were just a few events that happened at the 73rd annual Watermelon Days Festival.

The Crisp County 4-H club also gave away free watermelons. Randy West, agent and CEC of the 4-H club, said every year local farmers step up.

“I’m just so thankful for them. For their continued support to the community, but also our 4-Hers. They are our future,” West said.

West said he loves the community aspect of the festival.

The festival was held at Veterans State Park in Cordele (WALB)

Not everyone is local. The festival draws people from all over the country. One family came from Utah to see what the South Georgia tradition was all about.

Chase Vallejo, a festival attendee, said he made a 2000 mile trip just for this one event.

“I’m actually from Green River, Utah. We are kind of known for our watermelon as well. We heard that you were the watermelon capital of the world, so we decided to come all the way out here. Fly out, check it out and see what it’s all about,” Vallejo said.

He wouldn’t answer if Georgia’s watermelons are better, but said he was impressed with the festival.

“Just the setting. I love how it’s on the lake here. It’s beautiful nice and cool on the water and it’s really nice,” Vallejo said.

Ray Nardbatten said he comes to the festival every year and that exploring South Georgia is something he loves to do. He encourages others to do the same.

“We’re trying to go out and go to different places, especially little festivals like this one. I think it’s important for the community because it shows them different things,” Nardbatten said.

A child prepares to roll a watermelon as far as he can (WALB)

The watermelon festival also gives a chance for vendors to get their name out, like Jonathan Clarke, co-owner of C-Dirty BBQ. For Clarke, it was his first time at the festival.

“We decided to come on down to see what people were talking about. It’s always good to have a line. That means that everything is good. The food is good,” Clarke said.

