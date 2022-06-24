Ask the Expert
What are the current abortion laws in Ga.?

Abortion law
Abortion law(MGN)
By Alicia Lewis
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday, giving all 50 states the power to decide if abortions will or will not be allowed.

For 50 years, Roe v. Wade guaranteed a women’s right to legally get an abortion. Everything is about to change because it’s not a woman’s decision any longer and now, it’s up to the state she lives in.

Currently, in Georgia, there are some restrictions on abortions.

Those are:

  • An abortion may be performed at 20 or more weeks post-fertilization, which is equivalent to 22 weeks after the last menstrual cycle
  • A parent’s minor must be notified before an abortion is given
  • Abortion is covered through insurance policies for public employees only in cases of life endangerment
  • Public funding is available for abortions only in cases of life endangerment, rape or incest

In 2019, Gov. Brian Kemp signed a bill that’s known as the “Heartbeat Bill.”

This would ban abortions if a fetal heartbeat can be detected. This would the same as a mother who is six weeks pregnant. The law was challenged and is currently still tied up in the court system. Now that Roe v. Wade was overturned, that bill could come into play in a matter of days or weeks.

Ga. leaders react to overturning of Roe v. Wade

Currently, Georgia does not ban women to travel to other states where abortion remains legal.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

