Wetter pattern is finally here

Yesterday, Albany was 1° shy of a record high. It was the warmest day since July 1st, 2012. Valdosta got to 102°, its warmest day in 3 years. Tifton got to 101, its warmest day in 11 years (or June 15th, 2011). Moultrie got to 100 degrees for the first time since June 7th, 2011.

Today will be wetter and therefore cooler. Starting after the noon hour there will be storms popping up. Starting near Highway 19, then moving very slowly eastward to I-75 by 4-5pm.

Due to a deep column of moisture coming in, these storms could produce rain totals 1-2″ in spots and have damaging winds with frequent lightning.

Not everyone will see a storm, but areas that do will be limited to the lower 90s/upper 80s. Areas not getting storms will be in the mid 90s. Feels like temps could get locally over 105°

Saturday starts off humid again, then rain chances mainly west of I-75. Less chance for storms to turn severe.

Sunday will be drier. Dewpoints will be in the 50s - so no significant heat index with highs in the mid 90s. Monday will be similar before a front comes nearby on Tuesday.

Starting Tuesday we enter a wet pattern into the weekend where significant drought relief should take place. Highs generally in the lower 90s, feels 100+ with lows in the low to mid 70s.

The tropics are staring to heat up. A powerful wave has emerged off the coast of Africa with favorable development over the next few weeks. Right now, the weather service gives it a medium chance to develop into our 2nd tropical storm.

We still have a lot of time to watch it form and react to it if it has implications to our weather

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.