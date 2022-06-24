Weekend rain and seasonal tenps

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Final day of the heatwave ending with scattered showers and thunderstorms across SGA Friday. Some storms have been strong-severe with damaging winds, frequent lightning and heavy rain. While most remain dry more storms are likely through the evening. Today’s Heat Advisory expires at 9pm.

Thankfully a change in the weather pattern breaks the early season heatwave before the weekend. However showers and thunderstorms are likely with seasonal highs low 90s Saturday. Drier but hot and humid Sunday and Monday as highs top mid-upper 90s.

Next week a typical summer-time pattern takes over. Scattered showers and thunderstorms likely each afternoon with highs low-mid 90s.

In the tropics, a tropical wave over the eastern Atlantic is forecast to intensify as it moves westward next week. NHC says it has a 60% chance of becoming a tropical depression as it nears the Lesser Antilles. Something to watch but no concerns for the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.